Coronavirus outbreak: Ravichandran Ashwin claims 'social distancing hasn't caught attention of people in Chennai yet'

India has recorded more than 100 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.

Speaking about the ongoing fears about the coronavirus, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday (March 15) said that the people in Chennai are not doing their parts.

Ashwin claimed that the people of Chennai may believe that the threat of coronavirus will subside with the arrival of summers.

"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet."

"The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," Ashwin tweet read.

HERE IS THE POST:

Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 15, 2020

Ashwin is part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) side for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the kick-off of the 2020 season of the IPL was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

