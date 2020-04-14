Coronavirus lockdown: IPL 2020 to be held in October-November? BCCI official shares thoughts

Last month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal has expressed his thoughts on whether the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be hosted later this year or not.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to Dhumal, it is still way too early to determine if the cash-rich tournament can be hosted later this year near October-November.

“Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don’t even know when the lockdown will end and if we don’t know, how can we even have a meaningful discussion."

"Once we get clarity from the government, we can then sit and take fresh stock of the situation. Any speculation about its future will be premature,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Speaking on the current situation in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak, Dhumal stated: "Everyone wants IPL to happen but let’s have some clarity first. Our office-bearers are in constant touch. It’s not just IPL but there is a huge amount of pending administrative work, legal issues that need to be studied. But there was no conference call scheduled today as there is nothing to discuss till the current situation persists."

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month is due to expire on Tuesday. The Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 am where he is likely to make an announcement regarding the extension of the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.