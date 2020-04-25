Coronavirus: James Anderson to auction signed bat, Test shirt to help raise funds amid COVID-19 outbreak

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday (April 25), announced that he will be auctioning his signed Test shirt and a cricket bat to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus.

The 37-year-old last played in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year in January. In the match, Anderson knocked seven wickets as England cruised to victory by 189 runs.

All the proceedings will go to the 'Go Well Fund.'

"We're auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat," he tweeted.

"Forgot to add that I will sign all of the items!!" he added.

HERE IS THE POST:

We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat https://t.co/DcAdsYcQmJ pic.twitter.com/U5gfHTeIjE — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 25, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

According to the data from US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,95,000 people have died due to the pandemic, with 2.7 million infected globally, out of whom 7,81,000 have recovered.