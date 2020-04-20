Headlines

Coronavirus: ICC to take decision regarding Men's T20 World Cup 2020 on April 23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government about the Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 05:22 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government about the Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

The limited-overs World Cup, which is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia may likely get postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Like all sporting activities, they have come to a halt while many have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, ICC said it will take the final decision on this matter as the governing body of cricket is hosting Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting on April 23.

"In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilize all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney said in a statement.

As of right now, no sport is being played and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside.

