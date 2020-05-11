Headlines

Cricket

Coronavirus: Gautam Gambhir lists changes cricket may undergo due to COVID-19 outbreak

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 10:15 AM IST

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his thoughts on what changes the sport might witness once it resumes.

As per Gambhir, cricket won't be witnessing any massive changes in going forward despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I don’t think a lot of rules and regulations will be changed, you can probably have an alternate for the usage of saliva apart from that I don’t think so many changes will happen," Gambhir said on a TV show.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 22,000 positive cases of infection and more than 830 deaths.

The now BJP MP also stated that it is impossible to maintain social distancing in most sports and people now need to get used to this virus being around and be more careful.

"Players and everyone else need to live with this virus; probably they have to get used to it that there is a virus and that it will be around. Players might end up catching it, and you got to live with it," he said.

"Social distancing and other rules may not be easy for any sport to maintain. You can still manage to do it with cricket, but how will you do it in football, hockey and other sports as well. So, I think you just have to live with it, probably the sooner you accept it, the better it is," he added.

