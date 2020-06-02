Coronavirus: BCCI hoping to 'pull something off' towards end of June to resume cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ambitious to 'pull something off' by the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training amid coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

"We will shift players to one place when 100 percent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed."

"We may look for other options as well, we need to keep in mind the state restrictions on travel and monsoon before taking a decision," a source within BCCI told ANI.

"We should be able to pull something off towards the end of June."

"Cricketers are waiting to get back on the field. It has been a really long time since sports stopped but as of now we are figuring out a concrete plan to resume," the source added.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

The BCCI also had to postpone the kick-off of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.