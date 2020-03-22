Coronavirus: Australian spin legend Shane Warne urges fans to adhere to government guidelines

While the world is gripped in the hands of the fast-spreading coronavirus, some people are not yet ready to take the outbreak seriously.

Now urging fans to adhere to the government guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, former Australian spin legend Shane Warne has a message for all.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Just got sent this !!!!! Wow, please, please, please can we all stick together and listen to the Govt and adhere to the advice.

"We have surpassed 3,00,000 coronavirus cases worldwide. Some perspective: the first 1,00,000 took 3 months the second 1,00,000 took 12 days the third 1,00,000 took 3 days," read a picture shared by the leg-spinner.

Figures by the World Health Organisation, however, have put the number of cases at 267,013 with over 10,000 deaths. In India, the cases have mounted to 341, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Shane Warne's company, 'SevenZeroEight Gin' had also stopped producing Gin and instead, started producing ‘medical grade 70 % alcohol’ hand sanitizer for two Western Australian hospitals.

