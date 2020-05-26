Cops arrest Sri Lanka cricketer for possession of heroin: Report

A Sri Lanka cricketer has been arrested for reportedly possession of heroin and has been remanded to 14 days custody.

As per the latest reports from ESPNCricinfo, the charge was filed on the cricketer by a local magistrate in Pannala, northeast of the city of Negombo.

The player who has been arrested for the possession of heroin has not represented Sri Lanka on the international stage in the last two years.

However, the cricketer is still playing and has been involved in domestic cricket in the country.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer had been in possession of a little over two grams of heroin at the moment of arrest on Saturday, Sri Lanka Police's media division confirmed.

He also got produced before a magistrate on Sunday but is still awaiting a High Court appearance.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said that the board has been informed of the arrest.

The board is likely to discuss the issue and the fate of the player at their next meeting on May 27.