Prithvi Shaw has been absent from the Indian cricket team for quite some time. His last appearance for the Men in Blue was on July 25, 2021, in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The 25-year-old right-handed batsman, who made history as the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut in October 2018, went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Recently, Shaw's cricket career has been marred by controversies, and he has garnered more attention for negative reasons than for his performance on the field. Initially regarded as a promising talent in world cricket when he emerged in 2018, Shaw recently shared a humorous insight in an interview with Dainik Jagran, likening himself to Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

When questioned about whether controversies follow him or if he enjoys being in the spotlight for them, Shaw responded, “Kafi samay se aisa kuch nahi hua hai, lekin ek baat mai kehna chahunga ki mujhe vivad pakad lete hai. Mai Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ka Jethalal hu."

For those unfamiliar, Jethalal is the main character in the well-known television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and he is constantly involved in various issues.

This statement arises as Shaw aims to revive his domestic career with a new state team, after a time characterized by fitness challenges and off-field disputes, which include a suspension by the BCCI in 2019 due to a doping infraction and a confrontation with a fan in February 2023.

Shaw, who has participated in five Tests and six ODIs for India, was excluded from the Mumbai Ranji team last year due to issues related to poor fitness and a lack of discipline.

On Monday, Prithvi Shaw concluded his association with Mumbai after receiving a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), allowing him to join a new domestic team for his "growth and development as a cricketer."

“The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) would like to inform that cricketer Prithvi Shaw had formally requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to represent another state as a professional player in the upcoming domestic season. After due consideration, the MCA has granted the NOC," the MCA stated on June 23.

