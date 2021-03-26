Was Ben Stokes out or not out? Controversial run-out decision from third umpire in 2nd ODI sparks reaction

England were cruising on 170/1, when Ben Stokes (on 31) thought he could take it easy but he survived by the skin of his bat or due to the benefit of the doubt given to the batsman, by the third umpire.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's direct hit from the deep almost got the left-hander - who had to complete the second run - and was looking at who the fielder was.

The throw was really good and after many replays, the third umpire Anil Chaudhary decided that the batsman was safe. However, the replays were not really conclusive and perhaps it just came down to benefit of the doubt.

A wicket of especially Stokes would have really helped India. After the decision was taken, this is how fans reacted.

Benefit of the doubt went with the batsman, Ben Stokes is not out. pic.twitter.com/lO0pQyvypb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2021

Hope that the 3rd umpire is watching the same footage that we are watching as well. — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) March 26, 2021

Bas itta sa distance se bach gaya — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) March 26, 2021

As for the clash, England had won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. India had a poor start as in-form Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply in the fourth over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 28 off 29 balls before Sam Curran sent Rohit (25) back in the ninth over.

KL Rahul then came to the crease and was involved in two crucial hundred-plus partnerships with Kohli and Pant. Kohli smashed 66 before he was sent back to the pavilion by Adil Rashid.

While Rahul hit a classy 108 off 114 balls, Pant scored a 40-ball 77 which included seven sixes and three fours.