Constrasting tales of two pacers

Mohammad Amir

Contrasting stories on two of the world's best fast bowling talents emerged within a span of a couple of days. One was a shock that the cricketing world was not ready for. The other was more than a welcoming induction in cricket's most treasured format, Tests.

On Friday, fast bowler Mohammed Amir – touted as Pakistan cricket's 'next big thing' after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar – announced his retirement from the longest format of the game at the age of 27 to focus on limited-overs cricket.



A day later, Barbados-born fast bowler and a professional player in T20 circuit, pacer Jofra Archer was named in England's squad to face Australia in the iconic Ashes by the England & Wales Cricket Board selectors.

While England's World Cup hero Archer's inclusion in Test cricket was welcomed the world over, Amir stepping down from the longest format of the game left a sour taste in the world of cricket.



(England’s Jofra Archer has earned maiden Test call up - Reuters)

More so when Pakistan cricket is struggling with experienced fast bowlers despite having talented ones in the bank.

Former Pakistan captain Akram, too, was surprised with Amir's call.



"To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England," Akram tweeted.

Amir was discovered by Akram in 2007 at a pace camp. Life changed for the left-arm pacer from thereon and he was the hottest property in world cricket with quality pace and swing at his disposal.



As his career was on the upswing, becoming the youngest bowler at 18 to bag 50 Test wickets, it came to a sudden halt when his named cropped up in the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 along with Mohammed Asif and then captain Salman Butt in a Lord's Test against England.

Following investigations by the International Cricket Council tribunal, Amir was banned for five years before Pakistan Cricket Board fast-tracked his return to international cricket purely on his talent.



However, his comeback was not up to the standards that he once promised and the performances were not as great as before his ban. While Amir 2.0 struggled to find his old magic in Tests, in limited-overs he brought in variation to keep himself relevant, which eventually led him to step out of the longest format. He was a success in the recently-concluded World Cup where he took 17 wickets.

One of the reasons for his shock decision could be to cash in on the opportunity of playing professional T20 leagues around the world, which provide good money as well as increase the shelf life of a cricketer.



Akhtar, in his Youtube channel, fumed at Amir for not paying back to Pakistan cricket.

"It was Amir's time to pay back to Pakistan cricket. If I was 27, I would love to play Test cricket. It is the ultimate test for a cricketer. Amir should have carried on and helped Pakistan win Tests, a format in which the team is struggling," he said.



Younis, too, did not hold back. "All the best with your white ball cricket," Younis wrote tagging Amir.

Former captain Ramiz Raja too was left disappointed.



"Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject," Raja wrote on his Twitter account.

Even as the sun has set early on a potentially great Test career with Amir's exit, fans will be hoping that Archer keeps the genuine pacers' flag flying high in the white flannels.

