Reverse swing, an essential technique for fast bowlers, has been greatly affected since the International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibited the use of saliva due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following India's victory over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, Mohammed Shami, the country's best fast bowler, expressed his concerns over this regulation. In order to reinstate reverse swing in the game, he is arguing for a review of the regulation.

“We are trying to reverse, but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva, and it will be interesting with the reverse swing," Shami stated after India's semi-final win in Dubai.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), the art of reverse-swing has become increasingly uncommon due to the introduction of two new balls, which has created difficulties for fast bowlers even before the saliva ban was enforced.

Mohammed Shami showcased his ability to change the game for India during the semi-final match against Australia. His remarkable figures of 3/48 in 10 overs were crucial in securing India's four-wicket win.

Shami's importance in the tournament has grown even more, particularly with India missing their leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. With Bumrah sidelined, Shami has stepped up as a key player in India's pace attack, alongside Hardik Pandya.

“I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more to the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper pacers, and I have to shoulder more responsibility," Shami acknowledged.

During the Champions Trophy in Dubai, he has taken on the role of leading the pace attack, sharing the new ball responsibilities with either Harshit Rana or Hardik Pandya. While Rana is still getting used to the rigors of international cricket, Hardik is mainly an all-rounder and not a dedicated fast bowler who regularly bowls a full 10 overs.

With eight wickets to his name in the tournament so far, Shami has played a crucial role in India's bowling lineup, stepping up in Bumrah's absence. He has admitted that being the sole frontline pacer has been tough, but he remains committed to giving his best for the team.

“There is a load when you are the one main pacer, and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front," Shami stated.

