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'Constant chopping, changing': Shane Watson questions Gautam Gambhir’s team stability, backs Sanju Samson's selection

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has criticised India’s inconsistency under head coach Gautam Gambhir, pointing to constant chopping and changing in the team. Watson also praised the backing given to Sanju, highlighting the importance of stability and consistent opportunities for players.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

'Constant chopping, changing': Shane Watson questions Gautam Gambhir’s team stability, backs Sanju Samson's selection
Watson's assessment comes at a time when India has faced mixed results across formats. (AI-generated image)
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Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has leveled criticism at India head coach Gautam Gambhir. During a YouTube discussion, Watson attributed Team India's recent struggles across all formats to the constant reshuffling of squad composition and batting arrangements.

The Australian cricket veteran emphasized that perpetual changes to the playing XI prevent players from finding their rhythm, ultimately affecting their on-field performances.

Despite India's impressive victories in the ICC T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy under Gambhir's leadership, the team has experienced a noticeable decline in bilateral series and Test cricket. Recent disappointments include Test series losses at home to New Zealand and South Africa, plus white-ball defeats against England, Australia, and New Zealand.

Watson identifies the core issue behind India's decline

Appearing on Prime Video's YouTube channel, Watson explained how relentless adjustments and reordering of the batting lineup create uncertainty and unease within the team environment. He stressed that consistent player roles are essential for developing momentum and fostering confidence in an international team.

"The pattern we keep witnessing, and the reason India have struggled with consistency under Gambhir, is the constant tinkering and reshuffling of the batting order. Players keep rotating in and out, and when a team lacks stability, it becomes significantly harder for them to maintain consistency," Watson observed.

Aussie legend also commends Gambhir's support for Sanju Samson

While expressing concerns about tactical inconsistency, Watson was equally quick to acknowledge Gambhir's effective player management in specific situations. He particularly highlighted wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson as a standout success under Gambhir's guidance.

Samson received consistent backing from management and delivered impactful performances throughout the T20 World Cup's knockout rounds. Watson pointed out that these examples showcase Gambhir's skill in bringing out exceptional performances from players when sustained confidence is invested in them.

Watson contends that sustained squad stability is essential for India's global cricket dominance. By minimizing frequent tactical rotations and offering players consistent opportunities to establish themselves in the team, Gambhir can unlock the Indian squad's full potential on the international stage.

Currently, India is competing in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Following this engagement, the squad will embark on a comprehensive New Zealand tour featuring five T20Is, five ODIs, and 2 Tests in succession. Given India's historical performance on foreign soil, Gambhir's approach to team selection will face intense scrutiny throughout this challenging tour.

Also read| Pakistan withdraws from India-hosted Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026; Bangladesh replaces them

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