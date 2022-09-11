'Congratulations Pakistan' trends on Twitter, fans share memes as Babar Azam wins toss in Asia Cup final

'Congratulations Pakistan' trends on Twitter after Babar Azam wins toss

Toss has been a major factor at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced off in the final on Sunday, and it was Babar Azam who won the toss and chose to bowl first. Teams batting second so far have an incredible winning record in this year's edition of Asia Cup.

That's why 'Congratulations Pakistan' started to trend on Twitter as soon as Babar won the toss. While some fans shared hilarious memes, others were pretty sure that Pakistan would clinch their third title since Dadun Shanaka's side had won all of their previous four contest while chasing, but they were asked to bat first.

The last time, Sri Lanka batted first, it was their first match of Asia Cup 2022, wherein they lost to Afghanistan.

Check how fans reacted:

Congratulations Pakistan for winning Tossia Cup. Luck has been favoring you throughout the tournament.



Pak fans now: pic.twitter.com/HfXba5GWDG — Rajdeep (@Rajdeep28956093) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan ,the winner of #AsiaCup2022Final



Pak fans after winning the toss pic.twitter.com/Hsydiz2DXM — A W A I S (@Oye_Wesi) September 11, 2022

Did you see the grin on babar's face after winning the toss that says it all

Congratulations pakistan for winning asia cup — Archer (@poserarcher) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan for winning the Tossia Cup — (@anubhav__tweets) September 11, 2022

Congratulations PAKISTAN on winning the Asia Cup.

Excellent work from the Skipper BABAR AZAM. pic.twitter.com/Joyfa9S0L0 — Aakash (@AakashSingh64) September 11, 2022

"We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out," said Azam at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

