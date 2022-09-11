Search icon
'Congratulations Pakistan' trends on Twitter, fans share memes as Babar Azam wins toss in Asia Cup final

Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl first in the final of Asia Cup 2022, however, fans already started to congratulate Pakistan after the toss.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Toss has been a major factor at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced off in the final on Sunday, and it was Babar Azam who won the toss and chose to bowl first. Teams batting second so far have an incredible winning record in this year's edition of Asia Cup. 

That's why 'Congratulations Pakistan' started to trend on Twitter as soon as Babar won the toss. While some fans shared hilarious memes, others were pretty sure that Pakistan would clinch their third title since Dadun Shanaka's side had won all of their previous four contest while chasing, but they were asked to bat first. 

The last time, Sri Lanka batted first, it was their first match of Asia Cup 2022, wherein they lost to Afghanistan. 

Check how fans reacted:

"We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out," said Azam at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

With agency inputs

