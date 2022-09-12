Search icon
'Congratulations DK' trends on Twitter, Karthik's pic with Rohit Sharma from 2007 T20 World Cup resurfaces

Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in India's T20I World Cup squad sparked a massive celebration on Twitter as 'Congratulations DK' started to trend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik's old pic with Rohit Sharma resurfaces

Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in Team India's T20I World Cup 2022 squad is nothing short of a fairytale story. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman had been commentating on India's matches in 2021, and in 2022 he is set to fly to Australia to compete for the World Cup trophy. 

It has been a turnaround of epic proportions and credit to Karthik for taking the opportunities handed to him with both hands. The 37-year-old carved out a place for himself in India's squad on the back of some sensational performances with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. 

He played the finisher's role as RCB reached the playoffs but couldn't qualify for the final. Nonetheless, DK, who was part of India's squad for the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, after 15 years has one again found a place for himself in the roster. 

READ| 'Dreams do come true': Dinesh Karthik posts heartfelt tweet after his inclusion in T20I World Cup roster

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory posts for Karthik, and a picture of the veteran alongside Rohit Sharma as India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy has also resurfaced on the internet. 

Check how fans reacted to Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in India's T20I World Cup squad:

READ| BCCI announce India's squad for T20I series against Australia and South Africa

Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue, whereas KL Rahul will be his deputy. Ravichandran Ashwin has also been included while Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrarh make their returns after injuries ruled them out of Asia Cup 2022. 

