A day ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Australian and South African skippers, Pat Cummins and Temba Bavuma, announced their respective Playing XI. Check them out.

South Africa will be locking horns with defending champions Australia for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and can be viewed live at 3 pm IST. Ahead of the much-awaited high-voltage game, skippers of both teams have announced their Playing XI. Australia, who have not lost a single Test series in the last 2 years, will be opening with former No. 1 batter Marnus Labuschagne along with Usman Khawaja. On the other hand, South Africa have lost just one Test since 1991 at the Lord's and will open with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton. So, with a further ado, let us take a look at their Playing XI.

Australia Playing XI

Usman Khawaja

Marnus Labuschagne

Cameron Green

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Beau Webster

Alex Carey (WK)

Pat Cummins (C)

Mitchell Starc

Nathan Lyon

Josh Hazlewood

Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Matt Kuhnemann and Brendan Doggett are also part of the Australian squad.

South Africa Playing XI

Aiden Markram

Ryan Rickleton

Wiaan Mulder

Temba Bavuma (C)

Kyle Verreynne (WK)

Tristan Stubbs

David Bedingham

Marco Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi