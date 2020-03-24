Conference call between BCCI, franchise owners to discuss IPL 2020's fate called-off: Report

The scheduled conference call between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises has been called off on Tuesday (March 24).

The meeting was called to discuss the possible future of the 13th edition of IPL due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India.

"Today's conference call between BCCI officials and IPL franchise stands cancelled," a BCCI source told ANI.

The source also claimed that there was no information about when the next call will take place.

Earlier in this month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

On March 23, reports suggested that the country's cricketing governing body is also considering to further delay the league.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.