The declining form of key players Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the upcoming Test series against Australia is a cause for concern for the powerhouse of modern-day Test cricket.

India's challenging home Test season has come to a close, revealing some concerning signs that are directly tied to the future of Gautam Gambhir's tenure as head coach. The transition phase, which began with the gradual sidelining of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test setup, is starting to have an impact as young talent continues to integrate into the team. While the bowlers faced their own challenges, they managed to excel in patches throughout the home season. However, India's lackluster batting department was exposed by inexperienced overseas spinners, leading to a historic series whitewash against New Zealand and highlighting the team's struggles against spin.

As India's journey to the World Test Championship final becomes more challenging, a pressing question remains unanswered.

Virat and Rohit's performances during the home Test season showcased moments of brilliance but were overshadowed by a string of disappointing results.

India recently hosted Bangladesh and New Zealand in what was seen as preparation for the series against Australia. While India dominated Bangladesh, they faced defeat against New Zealand.

In the five Tests played, Rohit only managed to score 133 runs at an average of 13.30, with a highest score of 52. His inconsistent performances during the home season included scores of 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

Overall, in Tests this year, Rohit has scored 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings, with an average of 29.40, two centuries, two fifties, and a best score of 131.

On the contrary, Virat's performance has not been impressive in recent matches. His struggles against spin bowling have only worsened over time.

In his last five Tests, Kohli has managed to score only 192 runs in 10 innings, averaging 21.33. He has only scored one fifty with a best score of 70. His recent scores in the home season include: 6, 17, 47, 29*, 0, 70, 1, 17, 4, and 1.

In 2024, Virat has scored just 250 runs in 12 Test innings across six matches, averaging 22.72. He has only managed to score one half-century with a best score of 70.

During the ongoing WTC cycle 2023-25, Virat has scored 561 runs in nine Tests and 16 innings, averaging 37.40. He has scored a century and three fifties, with 121 as his highest score.

With uncertainty surrounding Rohit's participation in the opening Test of the BGT, India's task of securing victory in Perth could become more challenging.

