'Computer ke saamne fukre log baithe rehte..': Ravindra Jadeja hits back at social media trolls

India began their campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a resounding victory, defeating Australia by an innings and 132 runs. This monumental win for Rohit Sharma and his team was a major step towards securing their place in the final of the World Test Championship in July. The standout performer in the first game was Ravindra Jadeja, who made a triumphant return to international cricket after a five-month absence due to injury.

Ravindra Jadeja put on a stellar performance, taking 8 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and scoring a crucial 70 runs in the second innings to help India put up a total of 400 and take a 223-run lead. In a recent interview, the left-handed all-rounder opened up about the names he has been called and the trolling he has faced on social media, and he had some strong words for all the online trolls.

"On days when I haven't done well, they start trolling, calling me names. They say things without knowing the kind of hard work I have done to reach this stage. Small, small things … there are so many struggles and sacrifices that I don't even remember now,” Jadeja told Indian Express.

"Computer ke saamne fukre log baithte rehte hain, meme banate rehte hain aur kuchh bhi likhte rehte hain (Those idlers sitting in front of a computer have nothing to do, they sit and make memes and write anything that comes to their mind). See honestly, those things don't matter to me. If they did, I wouldn't have reached this far … They have no idea what all I had to go through to reach here. They say he is playing IPL and earning so much money … Believe me, in IPL, they don't pick you by seeing your face," Ravindra Jadeja added.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, the spin partner of Ravindra Jadeja, jumped to the second spot in the ICC Men's Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket performance against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur. Jadeja, who made a triumphant return after a five-month absence due to a knee injury, has risen to the 16th position, thanks to his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

