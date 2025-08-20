'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has responded to Robin Uthappa's accusation that Virat Kohli showed favoritism which led to Rayudu's shock exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has chosen not to hold anyone accountable, especially former captain Virat Kohli, for his omission from the 2019 Cricket World Cup team. Vijay Shankar took Rayudu's place, which was quite unexpected, given that the former CSK player was considered India's primary number 4 batsman for the event. Previously, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa had accused Kohli of showing favoritism and blamed him for Rayudu's sudden removal from the World Cup roster. Uthappa's remarks sparked considerable debate on social media.

"If he (Virat Kohli) didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone was good, then they were cut. Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everyone has preferences, but you can't shut the door on a player after bringing him so close. He had the World Cup clothes, kit bag, and everything at his home. A player would think he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair," Uthappa had told Lallantop in an interview.

Rayudu, on the other hand, chose not to blame Kohli, despite agreeing with Uthappa about favoritism. He went on to express that throughout his career, Kohli provided him with significant support.

"What Robin has said is completely true (about liking and disliking in Indian cricket), but it was for a period of time. In an interview, I said that Virat is the one who backed me. End of the day, people get carried away. I felt at that time, that decision, I don't think it was just based on cricket type. It was (mutual), it's the management's call. You cannot blame the selector, captain, or coach. You can't point a finger at one person. Not saying it's not about cricket, but it was entirely not only about cricket," Rayudu told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, Rayudu confirmed Uthappa's assertion that he received India's World Cup kit prior to being left out of the team.

"Yes, I had the jersey and kit for the 2019 World Cup because they used to get 20-25 players ready with passports, visas, and clothes. They used to send everything. The selection takes place after that because it's tough to do all that at the last minute. It's not like I was in the team and then kicked out.

"No, no. At that time, the most frustrating thing was that if you were not taking the No. 4 player, then you won't be playing an all-rounder at that position. So, why do you need a 3-dimensional player to bat at No. 4? You need a batter who is there to create a bridge between the top order and lower middle," Rayudu added.

Also read| Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, aims for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification