Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Good news for Infosys employees, Narayana Murthy's firm gives 80% bonus payout; check details here

Will Moscow open its market to India if US does not roll back additional tariffs imposed for buying Russian oil? Russian diplomat in India says...

Opposition MPs tear controversial PM-CM bills, throw paper bits at Amit Shah during his speech in Lok Sabha, WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood features THIS iconic song from Gupt, Rajiv Rai confirms giving rights for Rs...

Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before their wedding, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'Her father is...'

Before The Conjuring: Last Rites releases, watch these 6 spine-chilling horror movies on OTT platforms

'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Loved Ranbir Kapoor in Animal? Here are 6 iconic anti-heroes who ruled Indian cinema

6 iconic anti-heros of Indian cinema who ruled big screen

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected pr

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector Neetu David explains decision

Shafali Verma dropped from India's World Cup 2025 squad, chief selector explains

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has responded to Robin Uthappa's accusation that Virat Kohli showed favoritism which led to Rayudu's shock exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

'Completely true but...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa’s 'Virat Kohli selection' story

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has chosen not to hold anyone accountable, especially former captain Virat Kohli, for his omission from the 2019 Cricket World Cup team. Vijay Shankar took Rayudu's place, which was quite unexpected, given that the former CSK player was considered India's primary number 4 batsman for the event. Previously, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa had accused Kohli of showing favoritism and blamed him for Rayudu's sudden removal from the World Cup roster. Uthappa's remarks sparked considerable debate on social media.

"If he (Virat Kohli) didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone was good, then they were cut. Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everyone has preferences, but you can't shut the door on a player after bringing him so close. He had the World Cup clothes, kit bag, and everything at his home. A player would think he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair," Uthappa had told Lallantop in an interview.

Rayudu, on the other hand, chose not to blame Kohli, despite agreeing with Uthappa about favoritism. He went on to express that throughout his career, Kohli provided him with significant support.

"What Robin has said is completely true (about liking and disliking in Indian cricket), but it was for a period of time. In an interview, I said that Virat is the one who backed me. End of the day, people get carried away. I felt at that time, that decision, I don't think it was just based on cricket type. It was (mutual), it's the management's call. You cannot blame the selector, captain, or coach. You can't point a finger at one person. Not saying it's not about cricket, but it was entirely not only about cricket," Rayudu told Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, Rayudu confirmed Uthappa's assertion that he received India's World Cup kit prior to being left out of the team.

"Yes, I had the jersey and kit for the 2019 World Cup because they used to get 20-25 players ready with passports, visas, and clothes. They used to send everything. The selection takes place after that because it's tough to do all that at the last minute. It's not like I was in the team and then kicked out.

"No, no. At that time, the most frustrating thing was that if you were not taking the No. 4 player, then you won't be playing an all-rounder at that position. So, why do you need a 3-dimensional player to bat at No. 4? You need a batter who is there to create a bridge between the top order and lower middle," Rayudu added.

Also read| Harmanpreet Singh to lead 18-member Indian squad at Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, aims for FIH World Cup 2026 qualification

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Donald Trump gives THIS reason for wanting to end Russia-Ukraine war, says he wants to go to...
Donald Trump gives THIS reason for wanting to end Russia-Ukraine war, says he wa
Meet woman who left her medical career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam while working 12-hour night shift, her AIR was..., currently posted in...
Meet woman who left her medical career to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks expert warning, here's why
Bharti Singh's ayurvedic remedy for facial pigmentation post-childbirth sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE