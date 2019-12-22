'Competing on and off the field': Shivam Dube, Jason Holder take rivalry to another level
With the series on the line, India and West Indies will lock horns in the third and final ODI at Barbati Stadium in Cuttack.
Shivam Dube and Jason Holder , File Photos
The series is levelled at 1-1, and the final clash will decide who lifts the trophy. However, before the decider, the two teams battled it out in a different sport.
Sharing a video on their official Instagram account, Windies cricket showed youngster Shivam Dube playing table tennis against Jason Holder.
The two players seemed to be enjoying their off-field battle with both scoring a couple of points off each other.
Dube’s teammate Shreyas Iyer was also seen sitting as a spectator while Holder was also accompanied by other teammates.
The Windies cricket handle wrote, "#INDvWI Competing on and off the field! Man In Maroon @jaseholder98 and Man In Blue @dubeshivam get some table tennis action in before the BIG ODI on Sunday!! #FridayFeeling #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame".
As for the ODI clash, India head into the final match eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.
The West Indies won the opening ODI in Chennai but India are riding on the all-round display in the second match.