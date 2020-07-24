Commentators to 'work from home' during UAE IPL 2020: Report

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, there is a window from September 19 to November 10.

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) likely to start from September 19 and the final is slated for November 8, the broadcaster is considering the idea of introducing 'virtual commentary'.

On Sunday, Irfan Pathan was doing live commentary from his Baroda home over a match at Centurion Park in South Africa along with side Deep Dasgupta from Kolkata and Sanjay Manjrekar from his Mumbai residence joining the former Indian allrounder.

With the COVID-19 pandemic scare still very much making the rounds, IPL broadcasters are venturing into the idea of virtual commentary for a 36-over exhibition match which will be featuring three teams at Centurion Park.

"It was an extraordinary experience though we were worried throughout because the internet speed can fluctuate and that affects the voice quality. Anything can happen anytime in live cricket and with technology not fully in your control, it can be tricky but Star did a wonderful job," Pathan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Though this was an exhibition game, everyone took it very seriously as they all wanted the show to resume (after months of break)."

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, there is a window from September 19 to November 10, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI.

The final decision, however, will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting, the source added.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.

He said that the BCCI has applied for government permission and further course of action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting.

"The IPL governing council will discuss further course of action," Patel further said.