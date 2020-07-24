Commentators to 'work from home' during UAE IPL 2020: Report

Headlines

Meet IAS officer who lived like a ‘monk’, cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR...

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

DMRC employees participate in Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, sweep 90 locations clean

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story completes 7 years: ‘Couldn’t say goodbye, but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

DMRC employees participate in Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, sweep 90 locations clean

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

75 days challenge rules: Benefits, diet and exercises

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

Vitamin D: Tips to improve your Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Content creators Ruhee Dosani, others face mysterious disruptions that are somehow linked to Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence-starrer stays steady, earns Rs 4.86 crore

Kangana Ranaut pens note on 'many levels of success' after Chandramukhi 2's low opening: 'You can't shame or blame...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Commentators to 'work from home' during UAE IPL 2020: Report

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, there is a window from September 19 to November 10.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) likely to start from September 19 and the final is slated for November 8, the broadcaster is considering the idea of introducing 'virtual commentary'.

On Sunday, Irfan Pathan was doing live commentary from his Baroda home over a match at Centurion Park in South Africa along with side Deep Dasgupta from Kolkata and Sanjay Manjrekar from his Mumbai residence joining the former Indian allrounder.

With the COVID-19 pandemic scare still very much making the rounds, IPL broadcasters are venturing into the idea of virtual commentary for a 36-over exhibition match which will be featuring three teams at Centurion Park.

"It was an extraordinary experience though we were worried throughout because the internet speed can fluctuate and that affects the voice quality. Anything can happen anytime in live cricket and with technology not fully in your control, it can be tricky but Star did a wonderful job," Pathan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Though this was an exhibition game, everyone took it very seriously as they all wanted the show to resume (after months of break)."

Following the postponement of the T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, there is a window from September 19 to November 10, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI.

The final decision, however, will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting, the source added.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE.

"IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel told ANI on Tuesday.

He said that the BCCI has applied for government permission and further course of action will be discussed in IPL governing council meeting.

"The IPL governing council will discuss further course of action," Patel further said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully escapes sphere of Earth's influence, says ISRO

UP: Man, 2-month-old girl die, 14 injured die as basement floor of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE