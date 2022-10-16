Commentators at T20 World Cup: Legends, WC winners in line up, ICC shares fun video

The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia kicks off today with the first two matches. Ahead of the cup opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia, ICC informed the fans of the commentary treat they are in for, with a fun video of the games' most famous voices and several new faces who are legends and WC winners.
Not just the usual suspects like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Harsha Bhogle, the commentary panel also sports names of legends and WC winners like Shane Watson, Carlos Braithwaite, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Pollock, Sunil Badree and Michael Clark.
What an elite commentary line-up for #T20WorldCup 2022
Details https://t.co/sCOReFrnTH pic.twitter.com/CuTJlwBeOk— ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2022
Complete list of commentators at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
