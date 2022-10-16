Search icon
Commentators at T20 World Cup: Legends, WC winners in line up, ICC shares fun video

ICC informed the fans of the commentary treat they are in for, with a fun video of the games' most famous voices and several new faces.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab@ICC

The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia kicks off today with the first two matches. Ahead of the cup opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia, ICC informed the fans of the commentary treat they are in for, with a fun video of the games' most famous voices and several new faces who are legends and WC winners. 

Not just the usual suspects like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar,  and Harsha Bhogle, the commentary panel also sports names of legends and WC winners like Shane Watson, Carlos Braithwaite, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Pollock, Sunil Badree and Michael Clark.

 

Complete list of commentators at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

  • Adam Gilchrist
  • Athar Ali Khan
  • Bazid Khan
  • Brian Murgatroyd
  • Carlos Brathwaite
  • Dale Steyn
  • Danny Morrison
  • Dirk Nannes
  • Eoin Morgan
  • Harsha Bhogle
  • Ian Bishop
  • Ian Smith
  • Isa Guha
  • Mark Howard
  • Mel Jones
  • Michael Atherton
  • Michael Clarke
  • Nasser Hussain
  • Natalie Germanos
  • Niall O'Brien
  • Pommie Mbangwa
  • Preston Mommsen
  • Ravi Shastri
  • Russell Arnold
  • Samuel Badree
  • Shane Watson
  • Shaun Pollock
  • Simon Doull
  • Sunil Gavaskar

