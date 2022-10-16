Commentators at T20 World Cup: Legends, WC winners in line up, ICC shares fun video

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab@ICC

The 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia kicks off today with the first two matches. Ahead of the cup opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia, ICC informed the fans of the commentary treat they are in for, with a fun video of the games' most famous voices and several new faces who are legends and WC winners.

Not just the usual suspects like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Harsha Bhogle, the commentary panel also sports names of legends and WC winners like Shane Watson, Carlos Braithwaite, Eoin Morgan, Shaun Pollock, Sunil Badree and Michael Clark.

Complete list of commentators at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Adam Gilchrist

Athar Ali Khan

Bazid Khan

Brian Murgatroyd

Carlos Brathwaite

Dale Steyn

Danny Morrison

Dirk Nannes

Eoin Morgan

Harsha Bhogle

Ian Bishop

Ian Smith

Isa Guha

Mark Howard

Mel Jones

Michael Atherton

Michael Clarke

Nasser Hussain

Natalie Germanos

Niall O'Brien

Pommie Mbangwa

Preston Mommsen

Ravi Shastri

Russell Arnold

Samuel Badree

Shane Watson

Shaun Pollock

Simon Doull

Sunil Gavaskar

