Cricket

Commentary from the clouds! T20 World Cup reporter covers match with a bird's eye view, video goes viral

T20 World Cup 2022: Stunning scenes, a bird's eye view, a commentary seat in the sky. Watch this stunning coverage of the match.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Reporter Natalie Germanos had to opportunity to cover the Pakistan vs Netherlands match with a sky view of the proceedings. Perched on an observatory high above the Optus Stadium in Perth, she delivered match commentary from probably the best seat in the ground. 

"We talk about views around the world and commentary views. It will take a long time to find a better view than this. I'm at the top end of the western attraction and this is something really spectacular. This view is very very special," she said while covering the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Sunday. 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

"I know this is not the best moment for Pakistan but I'm absolutely loving this up here. It's a little bit chilly, but it's all forgotten when you look at these views around this spectacular ground. To my left is the Matagarup bridge which is on the Swan river and to my right hand side all the action happening out here in the middle," Germanos added. 

The moment is from Sunday's Netherlands vs Pakistan match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won the match comfortably in the end by six wickets and 37 balls to spare. The fiery Pakistan bowling attack initally restricted the Dutch to 91/9 in 20 overs with Shadab Khan picking 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs and Mohammad Wasim getting 2 for 15 in 3 overs. Opener Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat scoring 49 from 39 as the Men in Green easily chased down the target set by Netherlands.

