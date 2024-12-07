This speed surpassed the record set by Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar, known as the "Rawalpindi Express," who bowled at 161.3 kph during the 2003 ICC World Cup.

In the midst of the intense competition between cricketing powerhouses India and Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a moment of levity emerged during the ongoing second Test match in Adelaide.

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj delivered a ball during the 25th over of Australia's first innings, which was hit for a boundary by Marnus Labuschagne. However, the unexpected twist came when the speed tracker displayed Siraj's delivery at a staggering 181.6 kmph, much faster than any recorded delivery in cricket history.

This speed surpassed the record set by Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar, known as the "Rawalpindi Express," who bowled at 161.3 kph during the 2003 ICC World Cup.

The discrepancy in speed measurements quickly became a topic of amusement among fans, leading to a flurry of memes circulating on the internet, including those featuring DSP Siraj.

Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee and Shaun Tait watching DSP Siraj bowling at 181.6 KM/H pic.twitter.com/wb7KJavfHr — Ankit Rawat (@AnkitRa_22) December 6, 2024

Siraj bowled 181 km/hr .... fox is high pic.twitter.com/vrRsSsW25d — Kifayat Malik (@KifayatMalik176) December 6, 2024

181.6 km/h

Ladies and Gentlemen I present you the fastest bowler on the planet

DSP Mohd Siraj #IndvsAus #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/SGqOIl4xge — Loki (@Loki_Cherukuri) December 6, 2024

The match was filled with drama, including a tense moment just before the fifth ball. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne stepped away from the crease, pointing out a distraction caused by a fan holding a beer snake near the sight screen. This action irritated Siraj, leading to a heated exchange of words between him and Labuschagne on the field.

Day one of the second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval was marked by unexpected interruptions when the floodlights went out during the third session. The pink-ball day-night match, part of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, experienced not one, but two power outages, adding an unusual twist to the opening day's play.

