'Coming soon': Jasprit Bumrah drops massive hit of imminent return from back injury

According to sources, he is set to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.​

Team India's number one pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently making a comeback from his back injury.

Bumrah was not part of the Indian squad against South Africa after suffering a back stress fracture.

The Indian premier fast bowler is now back on his toes and is confident of making his comeback soon according to his recent social media post.

Bumrah took to Twitter and posted a photograph of him in the gym sweating it out with a caption which suggests that the 25-year-old will be back swinging yorkers in no time.

"Coming soon!," is what Bumrah's captain read.

The doctors in the UK were happy with Bumrah's recovery post the injury and the back has been put on auto-heal mode, saying he won't need any surgery.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” the source pointed, according to IANS.

Team India's non-stop cricket has taken a toll on Virat Kohli and Co. and the team management has always spoken about the need to manage the workload.

Skipper Kohli too has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence. Kohli will be back for the two-match Test series.