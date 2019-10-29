'Coming soon': Jasprit Bumrah drops massive hit of imminent return from back injury

Headlines

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Coming soon': Jasprit Bumrah drops massive hit of imminent return from back injury

According to sources, he is set to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.​

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 08:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India's number one pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently making a comeback from his back injury.

Bumrah was not part of the Indian squad against South Africa after suffering a back stress fracture.

The Indian premier fast bowler is now back on his toes and is confident of making his comeback soon according to his recent social media post.

Bumrah took to Twitter and posted a photograph of him in the gym sweating it out with a caption which suggests that the 25-year-old will be back swinging yorkers in no time. 

"Coming soon!," is what Bumrah's captain read. 

 

According to sources, he is set to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.​

The doctors in the UK were happy with Bumrah's recovery post the injury and the back has been put on auto-heal mode, saying he won't need any surgery.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” the source pointed, according to IANS.

Team India's non-stop cricket has taken a toll on Virat Kohli and Co. and the team management has always spoken about the need to manage the workload.

Skipper Kohli too has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence. Kohli will be back for the two-match Test series.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Special: Opposition parties form 'INDIA' front, challenges remain in coordination

'Vendetta': DMK after ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, his MP son in money laundering case

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

2023 Range Rover Velar bookings open in India, deliveries to begin in September

Seema Haider spy mystery deepens: Pakistani woman’s connection to ISI, Pak Army revealed; ‘fake’ ID card investigated

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE