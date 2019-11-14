'Coming soon': Did Rohit Sharma hint at featuring in a superhero series on digital platform?

On November 13, 2014, Rohit Sharma broke records as he scored 264-run innings against Sri Lanka.

India's limited-overs vice-captain smashed the highest individual score ever in an ODI packed with 9 sixes and 33 fours.

The most interesting part of the knock was that Rohit was dropped on 4 by Sri Lanka fielder Thisara Perera at third man off the bowling right-arm medium pacer Shaminda Eranga.

Celebrating the five-year anniversary of the legendary knock, Netflix India took to Twitter asking someone to make a superhero series on the batsman.

They wrote, "Someone make a superhero series about Rohit Sharma's 264 where all his sixes hit someone in the ground and they get superpowers. 10/10 would watch. #5YearsofRo264"

While some people loved the idea, some said, it was not needed. Netzines were even waiting for the Hitman to reply and soon he wrote, "Coming soon....."

Even ICC had posted a tribute to the batsman's amazing batting at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, which still continues to be the highest individual score in an ODI by some distance.

In reply, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 251 as the visitors fell short of Rohit’s score by 13 runs. Dhawal Kulkarni was the bowler who picked up 4 wickets for just 35 runs in his 10 overs.