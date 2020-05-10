'Come up with another option': Pat Cummins on banning saliva and sweat to shine one side of the ball

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins need an alternative option if using spit and sweat, which is used to help shine the ball is banned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saliva and sweat have been used to shine one side of the ball in an attempt to generate movement in the air as the ball flies towards the batsman.

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS)'s protocols for the return of sports in the country, however, some rules could be altered because of the danger of transmitting COVID-19.

Cummins, however, thinks that such a radical change will affect the longest form of the game and that would be unacceptable.

"As a fast bowler, I think you've got to be able to shine the ball," Cummins said in an interview with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.

"Why everyone loves test cricket is because it has so much art to it. You have swing bowlers, spinners, you have all these different aspects that make test cricket what it is.

"I think if you can't shine the ball, that takes away swing bowling, that takes away reverse swing bowling and I just don't want to give batsmen another reason to score runs."

Various cricket boards are desperate to get the game and players back on the field after a long break due to the pandemic.

Cummins, though, believes that the game is at the top level and will probably not resume while the cure for the virus is not yet found.

"Obviously, health is the absolute, the number one priority but I'm kind of thinking that if we are in a position where we are worried about passing on the coronavirus ... I don't think we would be playing in the first place," he added.

Australian ball manufacturer Kookaburra had recently said that they had developed a wax applicator that would help cricketers to shine balls without using sweat or saliva.

Cummins also believes some sort of alternative is essential if the tried and tested methods are outlawed.

"I want them to come up with another option. Whether it's saliva or any other substance, we need to able to shine the ball and make sure it keeps swinging," he said.

As for Cummins, he became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the IPL. The Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($2.18 million) during the 2019 mini-auction.

The IPL, however, which was originally scheduled to start on March 29 has been postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 outbreak