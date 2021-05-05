Trending#

'Come and witness dead bodies...' Michael Slater slams Australian PM again

Michael Slater, who was part of IPL's commentary team, has been vocal against his country's PM in the last few days because of travel ban from India.


Michael Slater

Michael Slater has lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison again for the travel ban from India | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Anshul Gupta

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 5, 2021, 11:04 PM IST

Commentator and former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has once again come out and lashed at his country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the travel ban imposed on those travelling from India due to COVID-19 crisis and putting restrictions like jail-term and hefty penalties for those entering Australia from India.

Slater, who was part of the commentary team in the IPL has urged the PM to see the struggle of Australians in Indian in current situation and has asked him to personally visit the country in his private jet and witness the 'dead bodies on the streets'.

Slater took to Twitter and wrote, "Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street!”

Slater also gave his love and wishes and prayers for Indians, who have been going through the devastation the pandemic has brought and mentioned that this country has been but amazing to him every time.

Slater had lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid the travel ban as coronavirus continues to rage in India. However, Twitterati slammed the former Australian batsman for putting money before health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After several such accusations, Slater clarified that he has not earned anything since he departed from India midway. He also urged everyone to not "abuse" him for his comments on the Australian PM's decision of travel ban. Slate later challenged the PM for a debate also.

Now, BCCI is in with constant touch with Cricket Australia for arranging flights from the Maldives or Sri Lanka for 40 cricketers, commentators and members of support staff.