'Come again bro': Yuzvendra Chahal shares screenshot of Martin Guptill texting him 'how are you G**d*'

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a hilarious text that he received from New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill.

The two international cricketers have previously crossed paths during India's five-match ODI series against the Kiwis back in January.

After the second T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland, Guptill was having a conversation with his former Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma when the BlackCap cricketer amusingly swore at Chahal in Hindi without having a clue that the Indian spinner had a mic on him.

Guptill jokingly called Chahal ‘Kya be G**d*’ the moment he saw him and not knowing that he was live on TV.

Deja vu happened for the Indian spinner recently when Martin texted something similar on his Instagram.

Chahal shared a screenshot on his IG story of Guptill sending him a text which read: "How are you g@&$u?!!".

HERE IS THE PHOTO:

