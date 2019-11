Combined Campuses & Colleges vs Leeward Islands, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CCC vs LEI today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - Combined Campuses & Colleges vs Leeward Islands 14th match

CCC vs LEI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Combined Campuses & Colleges vs Leeward Islands 26th ODI match today, November 19 at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Combined Campuses & Colleges vs Leeward Islands 14th ODI (CCC vs LEI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas, Romaine Morris

Batters – Kieron Powell (C), Montcin Hodge, Akeem Saunders, Sadique Henry

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers – Larry Joseph, Jason Campbell, Akeem Jordan (VC), Sheeno Berridge

CCC vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas, Romaine Morris, Kieron Powell (C), Montcin Hodge, Akeem Saunders, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite, Larry Joseph, Jason Campbell, Akeem Jordan (VC), Sheeno Berridge

CCC vs LEI Probable Playing 11

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty/Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas (wk), Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (c), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Kezron Archibald/Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain

Combined Campuses & Colleges: G Benjamin, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, KAM Corbin, Paul Palmer, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Jarlarnie Seales, Sadique Henry, Larry Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction / CCC Dream11 Team / Combined Campuses & Colleges Dream11 Team / LEI Dream11 Team / Leeward Islands​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more