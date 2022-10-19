Search icon
Columbian footballer flashes his private parts to distract opponent from scoring goal

A Colombian professional football player has flashed his private part in the middle of a match to distract the opposition from kicking a goal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Geisson Perera

Sports Brief reported that Santa Fe defender Geisson Perera has gone viral for his wild attempt to defend a free kick from a Jaguares de Córdoba player during the Colombian first-division match on Monday (October 17).

Santa Fe's Perea quickly pulled his shorts down to try and distract the opposition. The incident was being broadcasted by several cameras.

Whether Perera's actions were the reason the free-kick was missed remains to be seen, but there has been outrage from fans. Luckily for Perera, the umpire didn’t notice; however, according to The Sun, many fans were outraged and demanded that he be reprimanded. 

"Geisson Perea deserves to be sanctioned. Embarrassing and unpleasant act. Not a professional," wrote one fan, as reported by The Sun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geisson Perea (@geissonperea)

Another added: "Shame on that player Geisson Perea from Santa Fe lowering his uniform and showing the referee the one I told you about, Dimayor are we going with a sanction appointment?”

Santa Fe currently sit eighth in the Colombian first division with eight wins, four draws and six defeats in 18 fixtures.

Perea has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season but his antics in the defeat to Jaguares may end in a suspension or worse for the defender.

