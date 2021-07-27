SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Will rain hamper encounter at Colombo between India and Sri Lanka?

India and Sri Lanka will be locking horns yet again in the second T20I of the three-match series. The series opener was convincingly won by the Shikhar Dhawan-led side by 38 runs.

India had only managed to score 164/5 and in defence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/22) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) paved the way for Men in Blue's victory. Sri Lanka were reduced from 111-4 and got bundled out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will need to bounce back and keep the series alive for the third and final encounter.

How will the weather behave at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo?

The first T20I saw a brief rain interruption during the Indian innings. The rain showers didn't reduce the number of overs.

Now for the 2nd T02I, there could be a low possibility of a passing shower which can interrupt the game. According to Accuweather.com, heavy showers aren't expected on Tuesday evening.

The weather will be around 27-29 degrees Celcius and the precipitation percentage will come down to 20 percent in the late evening. It is expected to remain constant throughout the contest.

SL vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dushmantha Chameera

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.