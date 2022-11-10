Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Coach of Suryakumar Yadav': Fans bring hilarious Lagaan poster to IND vs ENG match, pic surfaces

Suryakumar Yadav managed to score 14 runs in 10 deliveries during India's all-important semi-final match against England in Adelaide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

'Coach of Suryakumar Yadav': Fans bring hilarious Lagaan poster to IND vs ENG match, pic surfaces
Suryakumar Yadav poster

Suryakumar yadav has been in red-hot form throughout the world cup 2022 and he is India's second leading run-scorer in the tournament. His ability to hit the boundaries all over the ground has given him the title of Mr 360 degree. He played a knock of 61 runs off 25 deliveries during India's previous match against Zimbabwe in which many of his shots came behind the wicket.

READ: 'Only good to perform against...': Netizens furious with KL Rahul as he gets out after scoring 5 runs in semi-final

During the ongoing match against England, a unique poster was spotted which had a connection with Aamir Khan's movie 'Lagaan'. It showed a character from the movie who was famous for his different batting stance as the coach of Suryakumar Yadav. Check out the hilarious poster below.

coming to the match, Indian lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the game but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a 47 run partnership to bring India back in the game. As we write, Indian team has scored 110 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 16 overs. Virat kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently batting on the crease. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.