'Coach of Suryakumar Yadav': Fans bring hilarious Lagaan poster to IND vs ENG match, pic surfaces

Suryakumar Yadav poster

Suryakumar yadav has been in red-hot form throughout the world cup 2022 and he is India's second leading run-scorer in the tournament. His ability to hit the boundaries all over the ground has given him the title of Mr 360 degree. He played a knock of 61 runs off 25 deliveries during India's previous match against Zimbabwe in which many of his shots came behind the wicket.

During the ongoing match against England, a unique poster was spotted which had a connection with Aamir Khan's movie 'Lagaan'. It showed a character from the movie who was famous for his different batting stance as the coach of Suryakumar Yadav. Check out the hilarious poster below.

Indian fans with the poster in Adelaide - The coach of Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/Vvzq07njhw — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 10, 2022

coming to the match, Indian lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the game but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched a 47 run partnership to bring India back in the game. As we write, Indian team has scored 110 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 16 overs. Virat kohli and Hardik Pandya are currently batting on the crease.