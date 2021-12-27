IND vs SA 1st Test, Centurion weather forecast: Cloudy at SuperSport Park, chances of rain

Team India dominated Day 1 of the first Test at Centurion as KL Rahul along with Ajinkya Rahane helped the visitors reach 272-3 at the close of play. The two players will look to carry forward the same momentum on Day 2, but there would be a hurdle.

Apart from the South African pacers, the weather also stands in India's way as rain is predicted almost throughout the day in Centurion. It has been learnt there will be a delayed start as the sides wait for the skies to clear.

It's a rainy morning here in Centurion



We are waiting for the skies to clear up #TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wxkFWDEbnS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

According to the weather forecast available on weather.com, the temperature is expected to hover around 15-19 degrees Celsius, but the main concern will be the light showers.

However, similar scenes were expected on Day 1 as well, but there were no rain interruptions and fans enjoyed an exciting contest between the two sides.

Vice-captain Rahul had hogged the most limelight, and the opener is playing on 122 and will look to lead India's charge on Day 2 as well. As far as ex vice-skipper is concerned, Rahane will resume from the overnight score of 40.