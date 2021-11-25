Search icon
'Class, pure class': Twitterati react to Shreyas Iyer's maiden half-century on Test debut against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer was a little nervous at the start, played some streaky shots but stayed on the crease to notch up his maiden Test fifty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

Debutant Shreyas Iyer made his mark in his very first innings in Test cricket as he overcame a scratchy start to bring up his maiden half-century against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Iyer arrived in the middle in a tricky situation when India had lost two wickets in space of a few overs after the lunch break.

After playing half-a-dozen dot deliveries he decided to take on the bowling but couldn't time it well and fortunately for him, the ball was far away from running Kane Williamson at mid-off. After that shot, Shreyas became a little more restrained, however, didn't curb his natural instincts.

Whenever the ball was dropped short or in his area, he latched onto it in a flash. 

India had a fantastic partnership between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket, however, both went out in quick succession needing stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Iyer to rebuild.

Rahane was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson after scoring 35 runs, but Iyer continued on.

He got an able ally in Ravindra Jadeja as both of them played the ball to its merit and frustrated the visitors. Iyer, after which brought up his maiden fifty in 94 balls as he helped India's score to get to 200.

The fans couldn't help but feel happy for Shreyas Iyer, whose untimely injury meant he was axed from the T20 World Cup side, wasn't made captain back in the second half of the IPL by Delhi Capitals, but now has made his debut and played a classy knock. Here are some of the reactions:

