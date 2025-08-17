'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

Men perform dangerous bike stunts on Dehradun mall roof, police act after video goes viral

BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'

Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years, to meet PM Narendra Modi on THIS date

From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: 5 Bollywood celebrities’ weight loss journeys

Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtam

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

Pathan detailed how Afridi’s provocations fueled his performances on the field. He shared that despite Afridi’s verbal jabs, he managed to dismiss Afridi eleven times across various formats, including crucial moments like the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 09:48 PM IST

'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

TRENDING NOW

    The long-standing and often-fiery rivalry between former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has taken a new turn, with an unexpected intervention from former Pakistan teammate Danish Kaneria. Pathan’s recent and very candid comments about Afridi have found a significant backer in a player who knows all too well about the controversies that have plagued Pakistan cricket.

    The public feud was reignited after Pathan appeared in an interview where he spoke about his on-field clashes and personal animosity with Afridi. Recounting an incident from a flight during India's 2006 tour, Pathan claimed Afridi had called him a "badtameez aadmi" (a disrespectful man) and said he was not a "real Pathan." 

    Pathan revealed that the slight was a powerful motivator, driving him to perform better against Afridi. "I have shown him 11 times who the real Pathan is," he said, referencing his on-field dismissals of Afridi across different formats, most notably in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

    The conversation quickly went viral, drawing a reaction from Danish Kaneria. A former teammate of Afridi who has had his own highly publicized feuds with him, Kaneria took to social media to support Pathan. His post was scathing, validating Pathan’s claims while also leveling a direct insult at the former Pakistan captain. "Irfan bhai, you're absolutely right," Kaneria wrote. "He always resorts to personal attacks—be it on someone's family or their religion. Class and decency aren’t his strengths."

    Kaneria's statement strongly backs Pathan's complaints. It supports the story of Afridi’s tough actions and shows a more troubled past in the Pakistan locker room. A former teammate’s open support against a popular Pakistani player has made a private fight into a big talk about behavior and respect in sports.

    Also read| 'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell
    Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad?
    Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection
    Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link
    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more
    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, kn
    Meet 10-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy who defeated English Grandmaster to become...
    Meet 10-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy who defeated English Grandmaster
    Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
    Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
    Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE