Class act: Younis Khan posts batting tutorial after young fan from New Zealand sends adorable letter

Sheer class from the Pakistani great.

Younis Khan will go down in history as one of the finest batsmen the world has ever seen. The former Pakistani international scored 10099 runs in 118 Tests in a glittering career.

The 40-year-old, though, isn't just a class act on the field. Younis is winning hearts on social media for replying to a young fan of his from New Zealand.

Felix Anderson wrote a letter to the Pakistani great, who is 'one of his biggest heroes', asking for tips on how to play the perfect cover drive and cut short. In his note, the Kiwi youngster also recalled Younis' triple-century against Sri Lanka and how the legend inspires him to become a professional cricketer.

“Your technique is beautiful to watch: How perfect your cover drive is or how well your cut shot is timed. Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd. Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular,” Anderson wrote.

“You’re an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman. Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive?” the letter added.

The hand-written text was accompanied by an adorable sketch of Younis which the cricketer shared on his social media account. "Dear Felix, thank you for this sweet letter. I know this is almost two years old, but it only came across me now. I will surely make a small video to give you some tips as you requested," Younis wrote on Twitter.

Here's his tweet

Dear Felix, thank you for this sweet letter. I know this is almost two years old, but it only came across me now. I will surely make a small video to give you some tips as you requested pic.twitter.com/Mhaz5nTsfn — Younis Khan (@iam_Younis) April 25, 2018

True to his word, Younis shared an in-depth video on how to play the cover drive and cut short. The 144-second clip is addressed to Anderson but serves as a wonderful lesson to any budding cricketer.

“As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day,” Younis wrote along with the video.

Here's his tweet

As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day pic.twitter.com/lnzP2yz9gT — Younis Khan (@iam_Younis) May 7, 2018

Well, we're sure this tutorial by Younis will help young Anderson immensely. However, what we're most pleased about is how beautifully sports can bind people from across the world.