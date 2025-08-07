'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Following India's victory in the Oval Test, Pant shared an image of Woakes on his Instagram stories accompanied by a salute emoji, which sparked an engaging exchange between the two, concluding with the Englishman apologizing to the Indian wicketkeeper.

Aside from the outcome, the Test series between India and England will be remembered for the courage and sportsmanship displayed by players from both teams. The images of Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant limping onto the field with a fractured toe during the first innings of the fourth Test, and English fast bowler Chris Woakes stepping up to bat with a dislocated left arm in a sling during the series finale, will be remembered for years to come.

Although Team India triumphed in a thrilling match, winning the final Test by a mere six runs to level the series at 2-2, we must acknowledge the dedication of the English players, particularly Woakes, who bravely approached the crease despite excruciating pain to give his team a fighting chance to clinch the series.

Unsurprisingly, Woakes’ courageous performance was met with a standing ovation, not just from the spectators but also from the Indian players as he passed them to join Gus Atkinson in the middle.

Following India's victory in the Oval Test, Pant shared an image of Woakes on his Instagram stories accompanied by a salute emoji, which sparked an engaging exchange between the two, concluding with the Englishman apologizing to the Indian wicketkeeper.

“I saw Rishabh [Pant] had put an image of me on Instagram with a salute emoji, so I replied, thanking him: ‘Appreciate the love and hope the foot is OK,’ etc. He then sent me a voice note saying: ‘I hope all is OK, good luck with the recovery and I hope we meet again out there some day.’ I obviously said sorry for the broken foot,” Woakes told The Guardian.

For those unfamiliar, it was Woakes' delivery that caused Pant's injury in the second-to-last Test, preventing him from participating in the series finale.

The five-match series featured numerous thrilling moments, yet the mutual respect displayed by players from both teams for each other exemplified the true spirit of cricket.

