Chris Lynn gets NOC from UAE's ILT20, to play for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Headlines

Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in this district in view of floods

Innovative Startup 'Apply at Scale' Eases Job Application Struggles Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner shows huge jump on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in this district in view of floods

Innovative Startup 'Apply at Scale' Eases Job Application Struggles Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner shows huge jump on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal love story

10 healthy evening snack options for weight loss

Vegetarian foods to increase muscle mass

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner shows huge jump on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Chris Lynn gets NOC from UAE's ILT20, to play for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Big-hitting batter Chris Lynn will feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) after being signed up by Adelaide Strikers. "Cricket Australia welcomes the Ad

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lynn, 32, will be able to play in both the BBL and UAE's International League T20 (ILT20) competitions after reaching a compromise with Cricket Australia (CA).

Lynn, BBL's leading run-scorer, has signed an 11-match deal with the Adelaide Strikers after parting ways with the Brisbane Heat in May. He will be granted a 'No Objection Certificate` (NOC) following the Strikers' clash against his old club at Adelaide Oval on January 14 to join the Adani-owned Gulf Giants franchise in the ILT20.

READ: 'You were terrible in IPL': Fan criticizes KKR's Sheldon Jackson, check his stunning reply

"Cricket Australia welcomes the Adelaide Strikers' signing of Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in KFC BBL history, for 11 out of 14 games in the upcoming KFC BBL|12 season. He will be released from 20 January to participate in UAE`s ILT20 competition from that date," said a CA spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Lynn was announced as one of 21 marquee recruits for the inaugural edition of the ILT20, before being signed up by Gulf Giants. The ILT20 in the UAE, starting from January 6, will be operating in the same period as BBL (running from December 13 to February 4), South Africa's new T20 League and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January.

Although Lynn didn't hold a domestic cricket contract in Australia up until Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations say that he still requires clearance or a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from CA to play in overseas leagues.

READ: 'You were terrible in IPL': Fan criticizes KKR's Sheldon Jackson, check his stunning reply

"Lynn does not hold a CA or State contract and has not done so since his last Queensland Cricket contract expired in June 2019. Each matter regarding a release for overseas competitions is subject to the individual's circumstances. Our guiding principle remains the prioritization and protection of Australia`s domestic summer of cricket and the interests of the game overall," added the CA spokesperson.

Lynn is the only player to score more than 3,000 runs in BBL, coming in 102 appearances with the Brisbane Heat, averaging 34.5 at a strike rate of 148.8. He has also struck the most sixes (180) in the competition, ahead of fellow big-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell (109), who is in the second spot.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Issued advisory to Google, Apple that they must not…: Government tracking 'one set of applications'

    Big trouble for Babar Azam as Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari threatens to file FIR against star batter for…

    Babar Azam unsure about availability of Naseem Shah for Pakistan's upcoming World Cup matches

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan have approved Tiger vs Pathaan script, Siddharth Anand to begin filming from March 2024

    Meet man who quit Rs 900 crore salary job without any reason, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, he hails from...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

    Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

    Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

    69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE