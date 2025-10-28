Chris Gayle returns to cricket and joins Lanka Premier League 2025, but here's the catch

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel, to send 20,000 troops to disarm Hamas
CRICKET
The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is getting super-exciting already as 'Universe Boss' has also joined the 5-franchise tournament. Know more about it.
Chris Gayle, popularly known as Universe Boss, is all set to return to the cricketing field but not as a player. Yes, you read it right! The West Indies cricketing legend has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2025 as its official brand ambassador for the next season, which will commence in July 2026. The timing for the next edition of LPL is said to be perfect as it will align with the schedule of other tournaments.
Coming back to Gayle, who is the brand ambassador of the new season of LPL, expressed his excitement on taking up the new role. ''It's an honour to be part of the Lanka Premier League as its Brand
Ambassador. Sri Lanka has always shown me incredible love throughout my career, and now I'm looking forward to bringing the Universe Boss energy to the tournament. LPL is not just about cricket; it's about entertainment, young talent, and giving fans unforgettable experiences. I can't wait to be part of this journey and see the league reach even greater heights,'' Gayle said.
Welcoming Gayle, Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, said, "Chris Cayle embodies the very spirit of the Lanka Premier League, the vibrancy, the entertainment, and the explosive energy. His charisma and global appeal mirror the dynamism we bring to the field every season. As the perfect face for a growing league, having the Universe Boss as our Brand Ambassador amplifies the excitement and elevates the LL's stature on the global stage.''
The upcoming edition of LPL will feature five teams: Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna, and Kandy and the inclusion of Gayle as its brand ambassador will surely add much excitement to the star-studded tournament.