FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel, to send 20,000 troops to disarm Hamas

How Gitanshu Yadav assists executives to predict and deal with financial risks

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check eligibility, important dates, direct link to apply here

Mirzapur The Movie: Good news for fans of Prime Video show as Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi are set to...

Exclusive | Nehal Chudasama admits Amaal Mallik ABUSED Farrhana Bhatt, calls Tanya Mittal 'crazy psychopath'

Bad news for Prashant Kishore, landed in controversy after being listed as voter of Bihar and..., EC issues notice

Bad news for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Yash fans as Love & War and Toxic will now clash with...

Chris Gayle returns to cricket and joins Lanka Premier League 2025, but here's the catch

AI has become the new normal for today's market and information is the currency that drives everything

The Impact Capital of the World is Now Open to Everyone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel, to send 20,000 troops to disarm Hamas

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Islamabad strikes secret deal with Israel

How Gitanshu Yadav assists executives to predict and deal with financial risks

How Gitanshu Yadav assists executives to predict and deal with financial risks

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check eligibility, important dates, direct link to apply here

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 3050 posts; check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Chris Gayle returns to cricket and joins Lanka Premier League 2025, but here's the catch

The upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is getting super-exciting already as 'Universe Boss' has also joined the 5-franchise tournament. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

Chris Gayle returns to cricket and joins Lanka Premier League 2025, but here's the catch
Chris Gayle
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chris Gayle, popularly known as Universe Boss, is all set to return to the cricketing field but not as a player. Yes, you read it right! The West Indies cricketing legend has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2025 as its official brand ambassador for the next season, which will commence in July 2026. The timing for the next edition of LPL is said to be perfect as it will align with the schedule of other tournaments.

Coming back to Gayle, who is the brand ambassador of the new season of LPL, expressed his excitement on taking up the new role. ''It's an honour to be part of the Lanka Premier League as its Brand
Ambassador. Sri Lanka has always shown me incredible love throughout my career, and now I'm looking forward to bringing the Universe Boss energy to the tournament. LPL is not just about cricket; it's about entertainment, young talent, and giving fans unforgettable experiences. I can't wait to be part of this journey and see the league reach even greater heights,'' Gayle said.

Welcoming Gayle, Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, said, "Chris Cayle embodies the very spirit of the Lanka Premier League, the vibrancy, the entertainment, and the explosive energy. His charisma and global appeal mirror the dynamism we bring to the field every season. As the perfect face for a growing league, having the Universe Boss as our Brand Ambassador amplifies the excitement and elevates the LL's stature on the global stage.''

The upcoming edition of LPL will feature five teams: Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna, and Kandy and the inclusion of Gayle as its brand ambassador will surely add much excitement to the star-studded tournament.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adam Zampa to miss 5-match T20I series against India? Here's the truth
Adam Zampa to miss 5-match T20I series against India? Here's the truth
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Lionel Messi drops biggest hint about playing 2026 FIFA World Cup, reveals one major condition
Lionel Messi drops biggest hint about playing 2026 FIFA World Cup
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date
Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vidhi to worship Chhathi Maiya
Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE