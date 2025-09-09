Chris Gayle makes SHOCKING revelation, accuses this IPL franchise of disrespecting him, not Virat Kohli's RCB, Rohit Sharma's MI, it is...

IPL legend Chris Gayle recently opened up on the tough times he's had in the cash-rich league. He also accused IPL francise of disrespecting him. Read here to know what exactly he said and why he ended his IPL career midway.

Chris Gayle, known as the "Universe Boss," has an unparalleled record in T20 cricket. With over 14,500 runs, the dynamic batsman has played in almost every franchise league worldwide. He has scored the most runs in the IPL out of the nine T20 leagues he has played in. From 2009 to 2021, he scored 4,965 runs in 142 matches for three teams – Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings. He still holds the record for the most sixes – 357 – in the Indian Premier League. Despite being an IPL legend with remarkable batting records, his departure from the league was unexpected.

His last match was against the Mumbai Indians in 2021 while playing for Punjab, before he left the season midway. Years later, now, he has revealed the reasons behind his decision.

In an interview on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Gayle accused Punjab Kings, then Kings XI, of disrespecting him. He even admitted to breaking down while speaking to then-coach Anil Kumble about his mental state.'

"I wasn’t treated properly as a senior player" : Chris Gayle on Punjab Kings

He said, "Oh my IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. To be honest, I was disrespected at Kings XI Punjab. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior player who had done so much for the league and brought value to the franchise. Instead, they treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was slipping into depression."

He added that money meant nothing compared to his mental peace at that stage.

“Your mental health is more important than money. I called Anil (Kumble) and told him I was leaving. At the time, we had the World Cup and were stuck in a bubble, which was destroying me mentally. After my last game against Mumbai, I thought, ‘This doesn’t make sense. I’ll do myself more damage by staying."

Gayle also revealed that when KL Rahul, the former Punjab Kings captain, called him and assured him of a spot in the playing XI in the next game, he simply thanked him and left.

“I broke down talking to Anil because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul, the captain, even called me saying, ‘Chris, stay, you’ll play the next game.’ But I just said, ‘I wish you all the best,’ packed my bag, and walked out."

During the interview, the two-time T20 World Cup winner expressed openness to an IPL return, while also acknowledging lingering resentments.

The Universe Boss said, "I was mistreated. I am available—if they want me, I’ll come. But yes, I do have grudges. Loyalty means a lot to me."

Gayle has represented several IPL teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His feelings towards PBKS are understandable, given that he has accumulated his highest run total for the Punjab side compared to any other franchise.