Chris Gayle equals Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in international cricket

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has built his reputaion as a big hitter. Therefore, there was no surprise when the West Indies batsman equalled Shahid Afridi's record of most number of sixes in international cricket during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s opening batsman Tamim Iqbal scored his 11th ODI hundred and helped his side to score a formidable 301 for 6 in the decider third ODI against West Indies on Saturday before the hosts fell short by 18 runs in the end.

Gayle hit five sixes during his 66-ball 73 in the match. In the process, he equalled Afridi's record of 476 sixes in international cricket. He is now just a six away from breaking the all-time record of most sixes in international cricket. Gayle can go past Shahid Afridi when he takes the field for the first T20I against Bangladesh on August 1.

Though Gayle has played 81 games fewer than Afridi, he has played five more innings on his way to the milestone. While Afridi has scored 351 sixes in ODIs, 73 sixes in T20Is and 52 in tests. Gayle on the other hand has scored 275 sixes in ODIs, 103 sixes in T20Is and 98 maximums in test matches.

MS Dhoni is the only active player even close to the record with 342 sixes, while Rohit Sharma has 298 sixes so far.