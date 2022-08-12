Choose between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik: Saba Karim's HUGE revelation before Asia Cup 2022

Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

The number 4 batting position has been a spot for debate in Indian cricket for a long time now. There was a time when Vijay Shankar was considered at number 4, but how tables have turned in recent times.

The dilemma for India's number 4 batting position still remains, and Saba Karim feels that the management must pick one between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik to provide the team with some balance.

The former Indian player feels that Suryakumar Yadav should be the man to plat number 4, but it's imperative for the management to go with one of the wicketkeepers, in either Pant or DK.

Speaking to Sports 18s, sports show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP', former wicketkeeper Karim said, "Yes, you better need to sort it out as soon as possible. But you know what, to fix the No. 4 slot or the number four position for specific player, we need to get the combination and balance of the side correct. When I say this I mean they need to pick between Dinesh Kartik or Rishabh Pant. Once you decide on either of these player, it’ll get easy to sort in Suryakumar Yadav at number four."

Saba Karim also feels that KL Rahul must be the man to open alongside Rohit Sharma, with Virat Kohli at number 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at number 4 to follow.

He also feels that the batsmen coming out to bat at numbers 5,6 and 7 should be flexible and play according to the situation and demands of the match.

Talking about India's schedule for Asia Cup 2022, the defending champions play their inaugural match against Pakistan on August 28.

The tournament kicks off on August 27, and expect a full house in Dubai International Stadium when India and Pakistan come face to face. Apart from India and Pakistan, the third side in group A of Asia Cup 2022 has not been finalised, as there will be a qualifier to decide which team joins the Asian powerhouses.