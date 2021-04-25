IPL 2021: Chinna Thala Suresh Raina hits 200 IPL sixes at Wankhede stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina has now slammed his 200th IPL six at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Raina became the seventh batsman to do so.

West Indies Chris Gayle has the most maximums in IPL - 354. and is followed by RCB's AB de Villiers (240), Rohit Sharma (222), MS Dhoni (217), and Virat Kohli (204).

As for the RCB vs CSK clash, Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Simon Katich addressed Mahendra Singh Dhoni as 'Master'.

"Dhoni is a master, isn’t he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK, it is going to be a great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting lineup but we know our bowling lineup has performed well this season," said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Meanwhile, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. They got a good start thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad (33 off 25 balls) and Faf du Plessis' half-century.

CSK lost three wickets, two of which came from Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel. He sent back half-centurion du Plessis and Raina who scored 24 off 18 balls.