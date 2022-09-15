Search icon
'Chief selector ki cheap selection': Mohammad Amir takes swipe at PCB as Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board as they named the 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:59 PM IST

Mohammad Amir takes swipe at PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed the 15-man squad that would be travelling to Australia to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. While Babar Azam is set to lead the side, not everyone seems happy with the choices made by PCB. 

Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has taken a huge dig at the PCB and the chief selector Muhammad Wasim's Pakistani team, calling it 'cheap selection'. 

Reacting to Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Amir wrote, "chief slector[sic] ki cheap  selection."

Notably, Pakistan have called up Shan Masood, who has been called up for the first time in the T20I format. Whereas, power hitter Fakhar Zaman has been named in the travelling reserves, not in the main squad. 

Amir meanwhile made his thoughts clear about the squad with his tweet. 

Pakistan had recently reached the final of Asia Cup 2022, but they lost the summit clash to Sri Lanka by 23 runs. 

Last year, they had also reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, losing to eventual champions Australia. Babar Azam's men will kick-start their World Cup campaign Down Under, with a meeting against arch-rivals Team India in Melbourne on October 23. 

