'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star

Virat Kohli’s young doppelganger has opened up about a memorable moment with the India star, recalling how he was affectionately called ‘Chhota Cheeku’. The heartwarming story has gone viral on social media, delighting fans and highlighting Kohli’s warm connection with admirers.

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs. New Zealand ODI series, much of the pre-match buzz centered not just on Virat Kohli’s on-field prowess, but on a young fan whose striking resemblance to Kohli as a child took social media by storm. The similarities were so remarkable that many fans jokingly referred to the youngster as Kohli’s childhood twin or doppelganger.

The young fan, Garvit Uttam from Panchkula’s Sector-11 in Haryana, recently shared his memorable experience meeting his cricketing idol. According to Garvit, Kohli greeted him with good humor, calling him his “duplicate” and affectionately nicknaming him “Chhota Chiku”—a nod to Kohli’s own nickname, “Chiku,” used by his friends and family.

"Maine ekbar unka naam liya. Meri taraf dekha and Hi kaarke bola ki 'thodi der me aata hoon'. Virat Kohli fir Rohit Sharma se bol raha tha ki 'oye udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai', Chhota chiku bol raha tha. (I called with his name once and after saying Hi, Kohli told me that he is coming to meet in a moment. Then he turned to Rohit Sharma and said 'look my duplicate his sitting there'. They were calling me Chhota Chiku)," he said while speaking to a media outlet.

Virat Kohli said to Rohit Sharma, "Wha dekh Mera duplicate betha hai (Look, my duplicate is sitting there)".



Eight-year-old Garvit, whose father Surender Singh works in Himachal Pradesh, is passionate about cricket and acting—interests that mirror those of his hero. Despite hailing from a city over 1,200 kilometers from Vadodara, Garvit’s enthusiasm for the sport has already earned him nationwide recognition.

Turning to the action on the field, India started the ODI series strongly, defeating New Zealand by four wickets. Kohli was, as ever, at the forefront, crafting a vital 93-run innings. In the process, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record as the fastest player to reach 28,000 international runs and eclipsed Kumar Sangakkara to move into second place on the all-time runs list.

Kohli’s momentum has shown no signs of waning. In the second ODI in Rajkot on January 14, he overtook Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India vs. New Zealand ODI encounters. After an outstanding 2025, Kohli has started 2026 in formidable form and stands within striking distance of the 15,000 ODI runs milestone—a feat previously achieved only by Tendulkar. As Kohli approaches his 38th birthday and enters his 18th year at the international level, cricket fans continue to marvel at his enduring excellence, eagerly awaiting what the future holds for the Indian batting maestro.

