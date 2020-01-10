'Chholle Bhature for cheat meal': Virat Kohli uses hilarious food analogy to describe his focus

When it comes to fitness and in the Indian cricket dressing room, the first name to pop in your mind is Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The captain had even confessed that he couldn't survive without chholle bhature, butter chicken and ghee laden parathas! However, wanting to focus on the game, he gave up everything he loved eating.

His craving for food has been know and now talking about his focus on the game, the batsman used "Chholle Bhature" as cheat meal in a hilarious analogy.

Preparing for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka, the cricketer took to Twitter and wrote, "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus".

Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chholle Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus. pic.twitter.com/ctEs96bvQa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2020

As for the series, India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after the first T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

In the 2nd T20I in Indore, Navdeep Saini made sure to get India the deserved victory as India set up a seven-wicket win.

The right-handed batsman Kohli was himself unbeaten on 30 in 17 balls. Openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got India to a flying start and then Kohli and Shreyas Iyer built on a partnership to get India sailing.

The third and final match is on Friday (10 January) in Pune.