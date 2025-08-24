Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

Pujara took to social media to announce his retirement, sharing a heartfelt message. He reflected on the honor of wearing the Indian jersey and conveyed his deep gratitude as he stepped away from all formats of cricket.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat
Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli
Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from all formats of cricket marked the conclusion of a remarkable era in Indian Test cricket, occurring just months after Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli also stepped away from the longest format of the game. Together, they constituted the backbone of the nation's most successful red-ball team in history.

Pujara officially said goodbye to all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday (August 24) after a 14-year career. The prominent batsman participated in 103 Test matches for the national team, debuting in 2010, with his final appearance taking place in 2023 during the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin's Uncommon Achievement

The retirements of Ashwin, Kohli, and Pujara signify that the last three players to have played 100 Test matches for India have all retired within an eight-month timeframe. This trio is among only 13 Indians to reach this milestone, and 83 players globally.

Of these 83, five—Javed Miandad, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Wasim Akram, and Saleem Malik—hail from Pakistan. Among the remaining 78 players, the Indian trio of Ashwin, Pujara, and Kohli are the only ones who have never faced Pakistan.

With their formal retirements, the trio has solidified a rare record, while Kohli remains the player with the most Test matches played without encountering Pakistan.

Ravindra Jadeja has the opportunity to join this exclusive list, as he too has yet to play against Pakistan in his red-ball career. The 36-year-old has participated in 85 Test matches for India. Given that the star all-rounder is expected to be involved in the entire 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, he is on track to enter the 100 Test club. Unless India and Pakistan meet in the WTC final, a Test match between the two nations is unlikely to occur.

According to India's sporting policy, they do not engage in bilateral cricket with Pakistan, with the last such series being a white-ball encounter in 2013. Since the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the Indian team has not played any Test matches against Pakistan. The last red-ball clash between these arch-rivals was a three-match Test series in 2007.

Also read| Virat Kohli sweats it out at Lord’s, shuts down retirement talk with intense practice

