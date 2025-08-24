Cheteshwar Pujara’s final India match: Who was in the squad and where are they now?

Pujara's last match signified the conclusion of his remarkable career, which included 103 Test matches and a total of 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Since that time, his fellow players have experienced different paths.

Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of Indian cricket on Sunday, marking the conclusion of a career that epitomized resilience and selflessness in the longest format. The 37-year-old participated in 103 Tests and five ODIs for India, accumulating 7,195 Test runs with an average of 43.60. Taking to Instagram to announce the big news, Pujara wrote: "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!"

His last appearance was in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against Australia — a match that was both a heartbreak for India and the farewell performance of one of its greatest Test specialists.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s choice to bowl first proved detrimental as Australia amassed 469 runs, featuring centuries from Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121). India responded with 296 runs, with Pujara contributing 14 before Cameron Green dismissed him. In pursuit of a challenging target of 444 in the fourth innings, India collapsed for 234 runs. Pujara managed to score 27 in his final innings wearing the national colors.

Two years later, as Pujara bids farewell to the game, let’s take a moment to reflect on the current status of his teammates from that XI.

Rohit Sharma (Captain): The former Test captain retired from Test cricket ahead of the England series earlier this year. He had also retired from T20Is after lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup but continues to play ODIs.

Shubman Gill: Gill has since taken over the reins from Rohit Sharma and is now India's Test captain. He is an all-format player and is also the vice-captain of the T20I team.

Virat Kohli: Like Rohit, Kohli retired from both T20Is and Tests earlier this year. He is currently active only in ODIs.

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane last played a Test in July 2023. He is now out of India's plans and has recently stepped down as the Mumbai Ranji captain.

Srikar Bharat (Wicketkeeper): The wicketkeeper-batter has slipped out of contention since his last Test in February 2024 against England. He is no longer the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Test team.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja remains a key player for India in Tests and ODIs, although he has retired from T20Is. He was a crucial part of the team in the recent series against England.

Shardul Thakur: The all-rounder remains in the mix for the Indian team and was part of the squad that played the England Test series.

Umesh Yadav: Like Pujara, Umesh has not played for India since the 2023 WTC final and appears to be out of the selectors' plans.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj has become the spearhead of India's pace attack, especially in Test cricket. He was a standout performer in the recent Test series against England.

Mohammed Shami: Shami's appearances for India have been limited due to injuries, but he is still considered for selection in the limited-overs formats.

For Pujara, the loss at the Oval signified his last appearance. For his fellow players, their paths have taken different turns — some have retired, others are flourishing, and a few are gradually disappearing. Yet, collectively, they contributed to the concluding chapter in the tale of India’s most steadfast number three.

